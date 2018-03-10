President arrives in New Delhi to attend International Conference on Solar energy

March 10, 2018   05:36 pm

By Manushi Silva

President Maithripala Sirisena arrived in New Delhi to participate in the International Conference on solar energy scheduled to be held tomorrow (11). 
 
President Sirisena  was received by Ruchigan Shyam,Secretary for the western part of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, High Commissioner for India to Sri Lanka Tharanjit Singh and High Commissioner for Sri Lanka Chitrannganee Wagiswara upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi,today (10).
 
Meanwhile, a simple ceremony was held by the Embassy staff at Taj hotel  to welcome the President where he is expected to reside during his official visit.
  
Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva also accompanied the President on his two-day-visit to India.

 

