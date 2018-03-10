Curfew will not be imposed in Kandy - Police Spokesman

March 10, 2018   06:31 pm

By Manushi Silva

Curfew will not be imposed in Kandy administrative district, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The decision has been made while considering the peaceful atmosphere which currently exists in the Kandy district and that the area is fast returning to normalcy, Gunasekara pointed out.

Police curfew was imposed within Kandy Administrative District on several occasions in the past couple of days due to the tense situation which prevailed in Kandy since Sunday (4).

However, the Tri-forces and Police have been  further deployed for the security of the residents and property, according to Police Media Unit.

Meanwhile, Central Province Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayke yesterday (09)said that all government schools in Kandy Administrative District will reopen on Monday (March 12).

All government schools in the Kandy administrative district were closed on March 7 owing to the prevailing unrest in parts of the district. 

