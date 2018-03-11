Two students arrested by CID over racist posts

Two school children have been arrested by Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly spreading news via social media which initiated disharmony among nations.



The arrested students aged 17 and 18 were identified as residents of Homagama, Minuwangoda, according to Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara.



Colombo Chief Magistrate today ordered to detain the two students till March 22 at the Youth Detention Centre at Makola.



They were arrested on Friday (9) and Saturday (10) by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Minuwangoda and Homagama.



Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by CID.