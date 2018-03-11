24 killed while attempting to take selfies in railway tracks

24 youths have been killed while taking selfies in railway tracks within the past year, National Council for Road Safety (NCRS) said.



The Council points out 151 persons have been killed and 194 have been injured during the past year by colliding with trains.



61 vehicle- train collisions have been reported during 2017, while 53 train passengers have fallen to death.



Meanwhile, 35 deaths have been reported on the first 36 days of 2018, NCRS pointed out.



The NCRS has decided to fix notice boards in railway crossings to raise awareness among the public and to minimize the accidents.