24 killed while attempting to take selfies in railway tracks

24 killed while attempting to take selfies in railway tracks

March 11, 2018   05:36 pm

By Manushi Silva

24 youths have been killed while taking selfies in railway tracks within the past year, National Council for Road Safety (NCRS) said.


The Council points out 151 persons have been killed and 194 have been injured during the past year by colliding with trains.


61 vehicle- train collisions have been reported during 2017, while 53 train passengers have fallen to death.


Meanwhile, 35 deaths have been reported on the first 36 days of 2018, NCRS pointed out.


The NCRS has decided to fix notice boards in railway crossings to raise awareness among the public and to minimize the accidents.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories