Two suspects who had links with Makandure Madush arrested

Two suspects who allegedly had connections with the underworld figure known as “Makandure Madush” were arrested in Matara by the Police Special Task Force officers today(11), police said.

The Organised Crime Investigation Division (OCID) and Police Special Task Force are conducting further investigations with regard to the firearms and drugs which were in possession of the suspects at the time of their arrest.

Meanwhile, The Interpol issued notices for the arrest of two underworld leaders Kosgoda Sujee and Makandure Madush last December.

Accordingly, the Criminal investigations Department (CID) issued a red notice on the 33-year-old Jagamuni Sujeewa De Soyza alias Kosgoda Sujee, while a blue notice was issued on Samarasinghe Arachchige Madush Lakshitha alias Makandure Madush.

The duo was involved in a number of murders and drug trafficking in the country, said the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.