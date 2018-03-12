President meets with Indian Prime Minister & Executive Director of UN Environment Programme

- PMD

President Maithripala Sirisena after attending the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in New Delhi met with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Indian Prime Minister said that the participation of the Sri Lankan President in the ISA Summit is a privilege and requested the President to extend his assistance in delivering the message of the ISA Summit to the world.

The Prime Minister recalled that during the past few years the relations between the two countries was further strengthened and pointed out in future it is important to strengthen these bilateral relations between the two countries economically as well.

The Indian External Affairs Minister, Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva and Ambassadors of both countries participated in this meeting.

Later, the President also met with Erik Solheim, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme.

During this meeting, issues relating to the environmental conservation, weather and climate change and marine pollution were discussed and the President apprised regarding the specially designed programme to protect the environment of Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena explained regarding the programmes implemented to increase the forest density from the current 28% to 32% and further said that the Air Force has launched special monitoring programme for the protection of forests, and once in two weeks the Air Force submit a report in this regard to him.

The President further said about the steps that have been taken to control the use of plastic in Sri Lanka in a background where the marine pollution is a vast problem.

The President pointed out the environmental issues arises as a result of excavating soil for construction activities and requested Mr. Eric Solheim to introduce technological alternatives and proposals in this regard to our country.

During this meeting the relations between Norway and Sri Lanka was also recalled.

Mr. Eric Solheim appreciated the initiatives taken by Sri Lanka towards the protection on environment.