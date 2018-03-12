Fishermen advised not to venture into sea during next 48 hrs

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the wavy type disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka has developed in to a low pressure area and is now located to the south of Sri Lanka.

It is likely to develop further and move west-northwestward, it said, issuing a severe weather advisory for heavy rainfall and strong winds over the island and in the sea areas around it.

Sea area

Under the influence of the system, and it’s associated active cloudiness with very heavy showers and very strong gusty winds (up to 70-80kmph during thundershowers) and sudden roughness of the seas are expected over deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Jaffna to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Fairly strong gusty winds are also expected (up to 50mph) in the other sea areas around the island, the department said.

“Therefore, fishermen are also advised not to venture into theses sea areas during next 48 hours. Navel communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.”

Land area

Heavy showers (about 100mm) are expected in the Eastern, Southern and Uva provinces and in Pollonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds (40-50kmph) are also expected over Northern Province and Galle and Matara districts.