The root cause for the Kandy incident has been concealed - Mahinda

The government had used the Kandy incident to overlook other major issues which prevail in the country and to divert attention of the public, said Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The root cause for the Kandy incident has been concealed by now, Rajapaksa pointed out.

The Former President made this statement while participating at a religious ceremony held in Elpitiya, Nawadagala yesterday (11).

Meanwhile Former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa alleged that the main reason for the prevailing issues in the country is the disrespect and disregard of the government towards the clergy.