Three injured after lorry topples in Talawakele

March 12, 2018   11:28 am

By Manushi Silva

Three persons were injured after a lorry veered off the road and toppled in Queensbury area, Bogahawatte off Talawakele- Nawalapitiya main road last night (11), said Dimbula- Pathana Police.

The police had received information that the accident had occurred while transporting manure to Nuwara Eliya without a permit.

The estate workers at Queensbury Tea Estate claimed that the group of men who were travelling in the lorry was drunk at the time of the accident.

Dimbula - Pathana Police is conducting investigations into the accident.

