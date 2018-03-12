Youth arrested for hate posts on FB remanded

The 18-year-old youth, arrested for inciting racial hatred on social media, has been remanded until March 26 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The youth, a student of a leading school in Colombo, was arrested recently for spreading false information through Facebook regarding the unrest.

Meanwhile two students aged 17 and 18 were recently arrested from Homagama and Minuwangoda under the same charge and ordered detained at the Youth Detention Centre at Makola until March 22.