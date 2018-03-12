Youth arrested for hate posts on FB remanded

Youth arrested for hate posts on FB remanded

March 12, 2018   02:47 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The 18-year-old youth, arrested for inciting racial hatred on social media, has been remanded until March 26 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The youth, a student of a leading school in Colombo, was arrested recently for spreading false information through Facebook regarding the unrest. 

Meanwhile two students aged 17 and 18 were recently arrested from Homagama and Minuwangoda under the same charge and ordered detained at the Youth Detention Centre at Makola until March 22.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories