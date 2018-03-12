G.C.E. O/L candidates to apply for NICs before April

- Government Information Department

The Department of Registration of Persons has decided to issue National Identity Cards (NICs) for the students those who are to sit for the G.C.E. (O/L) examination in 2018, from April onwards, said Commissioner General of Registration of Persons Viyani Gunatilake.



According to the Commissioner General the application forms and the photographs of the applicants should be sent to the department’s head office at Battaramulla before March 31, 2018 as per the Circular issued to the Principals of the schools.



The CG further added that this step was taken to avoid the inconveniences faced by the department since some school principals send the applications passing the due date. He further said that the department will issue about 35, 000 new NICs this year.