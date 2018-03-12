Persons responsible for Kandy incident will be punished - Thalatha

Minister of Justice Thalatha Atukorale said that a comprehensive investigation into the Kandy incident will be carried out and those found responsible for these attacks will be severely penalized.

The Minister made this sentiment while participating at a ceremony to distribute sport equipment in Balangoda.

“This Facebook gang which started from Kandy has been spread throughout the country to fulfill the selfish needs and for the existence of a few,” she said.

“We have been suffering from this unnecessary racism for the past thirty years. During the time period from 1979- 2009 we feared and doubted whether our loved ones who went to Colombo would return home ”

“There are hundreds and thousands of war heroes, and our brothers and sisters who were disabled and injured. Many lost their families, their loved ones due to war.”

“The Government Analyst’s report on the food served by a Muslim eatery in Ampara which said to have contained ‘sterilization pills’ has been released and it had been confirmed that it is not a sterilizing pill. Unfortunately, It was the start of this massive catastrophe,” she pointed out.