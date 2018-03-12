Even ministers doubt govt can resolve issues  GL

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Prof. G.L. Peiris says that today even prominent ministers in the government have no trust in the government to resolve the problems in the country.

The former foreign minister charged that presently the entire government mechanism has broken down and that the government’s actions have caused disrepute to the police force.

He claimed that due to these reasons, the government is now being rejected by everyone.

Peiris stated that right now nobody correctly knows the number of ministers currently in the Cabinet.