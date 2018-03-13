Met Dept. predicts heavy rainfall and strong winds

-

The low pressure area in the south of Sri Lanka is now located to the south-west of the island and is likely to develop further and move to west- Northwestward, towards the Arabian Sea, the Meteorology Department said.

Under the influence of the system, showers or thundershowers with cloudy conditions are expected to continue over most parts of the island and surrounding sea areas.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 50 kmph) can be expected particularly over North and North-Central provinces and in Galle, Matara, Matale and Trincomalee districts.

Fairly heavy falls (75-100 mm) can be expected at some places particularly in Eastern, Uva, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts.

Sea area

Under the influence of the system, the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Mannar via Galle and Colombo.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas while winds will be South-easterly to Easterly in direction and wind speed will be 30-40kmph.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Colombo via Galle will be rough at times as the wind speed increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed increase up to 50 kmph at times, the Met Department warned.

Temporarily very strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.