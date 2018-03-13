Five Sri Lankan fishermen arrested for fishing in Indian waters

March 13, 2018   10:55 am

- PTI

The Indian Coast Guard arrested five Sri Lankan fishermen for allegedly trespassing into Indian waters, officials said.

According to Karaikal coast guard (CG) station officials, a CG vessel found the fishermen fishing in Indian waters off Kodiakarai coast and arrested them.

The fishermen, along with their boat and fish catch, were brought to Karaikal port on Monday evening.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that they ventured into the sea from Trincomalee on February 28 and drifted into Indian waters due to rough conditions in the sea, the officials added.

They belong to various hamlets in Trincomalee.

Source: PTI

-Agencies

