STF nab Barrel Sanka with heroin

March 13, 2018   12:51 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

An underworld figure suspected of being involved in a heroin distribution racket among various other criminal activities has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF), for the possession of heroin. 

Herath Mudiyanselage Prabath Madusanka, alias ‘Barrel Sanka’, was arrested with 5 grams and 780 milligrams of heroin in Peliyagoda last night.  

The 24-year-old youth, a resident of Peliyagoda, is to be produced at the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court.

Peliyagoda Police is conducting further instigations. 

