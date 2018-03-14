Depression to the South-West likely to move away from the country

- Department of Meteorology

The depression to the South-west of Sri Lanka now located around 550km away from Colombo is likely to move away from the country towards the Arabian Sea, the Department of Meteorology said.

Hence its effect of the country is gradually decreasing the Department added.

However, several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Southern provinces and showers or thundershowers may occur elsewhere after 2.00pm, according to the Department.

Fairly heavy falls (about 75mm) can be expected at some places particularly in the Vauniya, Mannar, Puttalam and Kurunegala district.

Meanwhile, fairly strong gusty winds (up to 50 kmph) can be expected particularly over North-Central province and in Galle district.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Therefore the Department of Meteorology requests general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.