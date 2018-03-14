One killed after ambulance hits motorcycle in Mullaitivu

March 14, 2018   10:56 am

By Manushi Silva

A motorcyclist was killed following a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and an ambulance transporting a patient at Semmalai, Mullaitivu.

The incident had occurred last night when the ambulance was transferring a patient from Mancholai Hospital to Welioya Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Kandaiya Puwanendran (53), a resident of Semmalai in Mullaitivu.
 
According to police, the driver of the ambulance had lost control due to travelling at a high speed and the lack of light, resulting in the collision with the motorcycle .
  
The body of the deceased has been placed at the Mullaitivu Hospital while Mullaitivu Police is conducting further investigations.

