One killed after ambulance hits motorcycle in Mullaitivu
March 14, 2018 10:56 am
A motorcyclist was killed following a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and an ambulance transporting a patient at Semmalai, Mullaitivu.
The incident had occurred last night when the ambulance was transferring a patient from Mancholai Hospital to Welioya Hospital.
The deceased was identified as Kandaiya Puwanendran (53), a resident of Semmalai in Mullaitivu.
According to police, the driver of the ambulance had lost control due to travelling at a high speed and the lack of light, resulting in the collision with the motorcycle .
The body of the deceased has been placed at the Mullaitivu Hospital while Mullaitivu Police is conducting further investigations.