Man arrested with illegal firearm and ammunition

Man arrested with illegal firearm and ammunition

March 14, 2018   11:45 am

By Manushi Silva

A person was apprehended by the police for allegedly being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition in Middeniya, Labuhengoda today (14).

He was arrested following a joint search operation carried out by officials attached to Middeniya Police and Police Special Task Officers (STF) upon a tip- off received.

The Police seized a 12-bore firearm, ammunition and 150kg of Kerala Cannabis along with the suspect.

The 35-year-old suspect has been identified as a resident of  Labuhengoda and he is due to be produced before Walasmulla Magistrater’s Court.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories