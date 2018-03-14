Man arrested with illegal firearm and ammunition

A person was apprehended by the police for allegedly being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition in Middeniya, Labuhengoda today (14).

He was arrested following a joint search operation carried out by officials attached to Middeniya Police and Police Special Task Officers (STF) upon a tip- off received.

The Police seized a 12-bore firearm, ammunition and 150kg of Kerala Cannabis along with the suspect.

The 35-year-old suspect has been identified as a resident of Labuhengoda and he is due to be produced before Walasmulla Magistrater’s Court.