Three extortion gang members arrested in Matale

Three members of an extortion gang which was forcefully taking money from bus drivers and school-students in Matale town were taken into custody by the Matale police yesterday (14).

The suspects were arrested following a complaint received by Matale Police regarding an assault to a private bus driver running from Matale to Gammaduwa.

The suspects have allegedly assaulted the private bus driver demanding for money, the police said.

They were identified as residents of Vihara road, and Kaludewala Matale.

The suspects are alleged to have extorted money in Matale, Gongawela and Ambagahamula bus terminals from students who come to Matale town for tuition classes.

They have used the money obtained in this mean to purchase illegal drugs, police investigations revealed.

The suspects are scheduled to be presented to Matale court. Matale Police is conducting further investigations.

