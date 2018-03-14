Application deadline for student loan extended

The deadline to submit student loan applications has been extended until March 20, Secretary to the Higher Education and Highways Ministry D.C. Dissanayake said yesterday (13).

The government had decided to offer a loan of Rs. 800,000 to 2016 G.C.E. Advance Level qualified students who have not received adequate scores to enter into government universities and instead are perusing higher education through private institutions.

“The Ministry has already commenced calling applications for the student loan scheme. However, the submission deadline was extended by six weeks, with the intention of providing more opportunities for more students under the instruction of newly appointed Higher Education and Highways Minister Kabir Hashim,” he said.

For more information on the loan scheme, students may access “student loan scheme” webpage by logging into www.mohe.gov.lk