Seeduwa Crimes OIC remanded

Seeduwa Crimes OIC remanded

March 14, 2018   02:15 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the crimes unit of the Seeduwa Police Station, who was arrested for soliciting a bribe, has been ordered remanded until March 28.

The Seeduwa Crimes OIC was arrested yesterday (13) while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 and a bottle of wine within the premises of the police station.

He had allegedly accepted the bribe from a businessman in order to arrest a suspect based on a complaint lodged with Seeduwa Police and to obtain a statement in manner that would benefit the former. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories