Seeduwa Crimes OIC remanded

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the crimes unit of the Seeduwa Police Station, who was arrested for soliciting a bribe, has been ordered remanded until March 28.

The Seeduwa Crimes OIC was arrested yesterday (13) while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 and a bottle of wine within the premises of the police station.

He had allegedly accepted the bribe from a businessman in order to arrest a suspect based on a complaint lodged with Seeduwa Police and to obtain a statement in manner that would benefit the former.