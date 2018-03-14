President Sirisena and Japanese PM hold bilateral talks

-

The bilateral discussions between President Maithripala Sirisena and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are currently underway in Tokyo, the President’s Media Division said.

According to reports, during this meeting comprehensive attention will be paid to further strengthen the trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

The talks commenced following the official welcome ceremony for President Sirisena held at the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office today (14).

The Sri Lankan President is on a state visit to Japan to further strengthen the long standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

He also met with Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at the historical Imperial Mansion yesterday.

Ministers Tilak Marapana and Nimal Siripala de Silva, Members of Parliament and officials are accompanying the president in this tour.