I introduced internet to Sri Lanka  PM

I introduced internet to Sri Lanka  PM

March 14, 2018   07:13 pm

By Manushi Silva

Prime Minster Ranil Wickramasinghe said he is responsible for introducing internet connection to Sri Lanka for the very first time.

Wickramasinghe made this statement while participating at the opening of newly built swimming complex of Isipathana College, Colombo.

“I took steps to introduce internet to Sri Lanka back when I was the Prime Minister in 1993 .I went to USA and signed an agreement with USA Vice President Al Gore and obtained internet connection to Sri Lanka.”

Meanwhile, The Prime Minster said that representatives of Facebook are expected in the country tomorrow to hold discussions with government officials.

“Our hope is not to ban Facebook but to confirm a number of rules in relation to Facebook in the coming weeks. When these rules are confirmed we have legal authority over monitoring information shared on social media platforms”

Facebook is sending its representatives to the country following the temporary ban imposed by the government on it and other social media sites and messaging platforms following communal violence in Kandy last week.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories