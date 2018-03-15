-

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stated that he would work towards providing funds without loans anytime possible while giving assistance to the development programmes of Sri Lanka.

He expressed these views during the official meeting between the Japanese Premier and President Maithripala Sirisena which was held today (14) during the latter’s state visit to Japan.

Moreover the Japanese Prime Minister assured President Sirisena that he would constantly provide assistance for infrastructure development in Sri Lanka, the PMD said.

There the development of ports will be prioritized and discussions were held regarding the assistance provided by the Japanese government for the development of the Colombo- Trincomalee port.

The Japanese Prime Minister also stated that assistance will be provided for regenerating energy resources and would also contribute in developing the high way systems also.

Japanese Prime Minster stated that assistance of special technical programmes of Japan could be also provided to Sri Lanka.

A positive response was given to the appeal made by President Sirisena to provide technical equipment for the development of health sector in Sri Lanka.

Japanese Prime Minister agreed upon giving assistance to disaster management programmes as well waste disposal systems in Sri Lanka.

Japanese Prime Minister who mentioned the assistance given by Japan in security and Navy activities stated that only Sri Lanka was fortunate to gain this assistance from Japan out of the countries in Indian Ocean.

President Sirisena thanked both Japanese Prime Minister as well as the government of Japan, the President’s Media Division reported.

Detailed discussions were held regarding developing the economy as well as trade ties between the two countries while the president showed the importance of the contribution of both public and private sector in making investments within Sri Lanka.