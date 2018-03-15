One metric tonne of banned Glyphosate detected in Peliyagoda

Sri Lanka Customs has discovered one metric tonne of the banned agricultural weedicide Glyphosate, which was illegally imported to the island.

A spokesman said that the goods, imported from India, have been declared as 62 packages of yarn and came to the country as loose cargo and not as a full container.

He said that one metric tonne of the banned herbicide and some other goods were detected by the Customs Preventive staff.

The goods are to be examined today (15) at the Sri Lanka Ports Authority warehouse situated at New Nuge Road in Peliyagoda, also known as the NNR Customs Examination Yard.

The imports and use of Glyphosate are banned under the Import and Export (Control) Act, No. 01 of 1969.

The use of Glyphosate is believed to be the main cause for the chronic kidney disease (CKD) that is widespread in the North Central Province in the country.