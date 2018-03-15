Two dead after tipper collides with motorcycle

Two persons including a woman were killed after a tipper truck collided with a motorcycle in the Mathinigodella area on the Negombo-Mirigama main road.

Police said that the motorcycle rider and pillion rider were rushed to the Negombo Hospital following the accident, however they both succumbed to injuries a short while later.

The deceased are said to be a 29-year-old male and a 55-year-old female.

The driver of the tipper truck has been arrested in connection while Kochchikade Police is conducting further investigations.