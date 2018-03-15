Two dead after tipper collides with motorcycle

Two dead after tipper collides with motorcycle

March 15, 2018   11:01 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Two persons including a woman were killed after a tipper truck collided with a motorcycle in the Mathinigodella area on the Negombo-Mirigama main road. 

Police said that the motorcycle rider and pillion rider were rushed to the Negombo Hospital following the accident, however they both succumbed to injuries a short while later. 

The deceased are said to be a 29-year-old male and a 55-year-old female. 

The driver of the tipper truck has been arrested in connection while Kochchikade Police is conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories