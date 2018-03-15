Phone companies ordered to provide call records of persons connected to PTL

The Colombo Fort Magistrate today ordered telecommunication service providers in Sri Lanka to provide the CID with call detail records of the individuals who have been uncovered to have had connections with Arjun Aloysius, Kasun Palisena and Perpetual Treasuries Limited.

The directive was issued by Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne when the Central bank treasury bond scam case was taken up today (15).

On February 02, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court named former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius and Perpetual Treasuries CEO Kasun Palisena as suspects in the CID’s investigation into the bond scam.