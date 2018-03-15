Sri Lanka briefed on difficulties of Chinese mega-projects

China has informed Sri Lanka regarding the difficulties of the mega-projects cooperation between the two countries and called upon the Sri Lankan government to push for practical solutions.

Chinese Ambassador Cheng Xueyuan held a working consultation with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at Temple Tree on Wednesday (14).

Both sides reviewed the current progress of bilateral economic and trade cooperation and vowed to further promote pragmatic cooperation.

Ambassador Cheng highlighted the bilateral economic and trade relation, especially major-projects cooperation as the ballast stone of Sino-Sri Lanka relations, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

“In order to strive for early harvest and bring tangible benefit to the two peoples, China stands ready to work with the Sri Lankan side to accelerate the implementation of the major-projects cooperation under the framework of the “Belt and Road” Initiative,” the statement said.

During the meeting, Ambassador Cheng elaborated on current progress together with difficulties of the mega-projects cooperation between the two countries and called upon the Sri Lankan government pushing for practical solutions.

PM Wickremasinghe thanked China for its long-term support to Sri Lanka’s economic and social development and hoped that China’s assistance and aid would benefit more grassroot people.

PM emphasized that Sri Lanka attaches great importance to mega-projects cooperation between our two countries and his commitment to tackle the practical difficulties listed by the Chinese side, the statement read.

The Prime Minister’s Office would urge the ministerial committee on Hambantota development and the Ministry of Southern Development to coordinate concerned departments to speed up the implementation of pragmatic cooperation such as the development of Hambantota Port and industrial zone, so as to bring real benefit to Sri Lankan people in an early date.

Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy Yang Zuoyuan and Minister of Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka, participated in this meeting.