Compensation for Kandy violence: religious places given priority

March 15, 2018   05:11 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The process for paying compensation to the people and places affected by the recent incidents in Kandy has now commenced, the Prime Minister’s Office said. 

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed to prioritize giving compensation to places of religious worship which were damaged by the violence. 

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, a special mobile service to provide compensation has been organized at the Kandy District Secretariat tomorrow (16), the statement said.
 
Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake said that all relevant divisions have been instructed to complete the payment of compensation within a very short period of time. 

