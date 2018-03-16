Champika on why UNPs voter base has dropped

March 16, 2018   12:18 am

By Yusuf Ariff


Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka says that the reason the United National Party’s voter base of 5 million reduced to 3.6 million at the recent election was due to “the sin” which is the Central Bank bond scam. 

“That curse is on all of them,” he said, responding to a question from journalists regarding former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, during a JHU press conference in Colombo.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court Thursday issued an arrest warrant on the former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

