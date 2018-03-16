Sri Lanka is happier than India, according to UN report

-



Jumping four spots from last year, Sri Lanka has been ranked above India but below several other South Asian nations on the list of the world’s happiest countries, published by the United Nations.

According to the World Happiness Report 2018, released by the UN, Sri Lanka ranked 116 out of 156 nations on the index coming in ahead of India (133).

Pakistan (75), Bhutan (97) and Bangladesh (115), however, are ranked above the island nation in the index while China stood at 86th spot.

Finland is the world’s happiest country, according to an annual survey issued on Wednesday that found Americans were getting less happy even as their country became richer.

The United States came in at 18th, down from 14th place last year. Britain was 19th and the United Arab Emirates 20th.

Burundi came bottom in the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s (SDSN) 2018 World Happiness Report which ranked 156 countries according to things such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

Taking the harsh, dark winters in their stride, Finns said access to nature, safety, childcare, good schools and free healthcare were among the best things about in their country.

Finland, rose from fifth place last year to oust Norway from the top spot. The 2018 top-10, as ever dominated by the Nordics, is: Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia.

One chapter of the 170-page report is dedicated to emerging health problems such as obesity, depression and the opioid crisis, particularly in the United States where the prevalence of all three has grown faster than in most other countries.

While US income per capita has increased markedly over the last half century, happiness has been hit by weakened social support networks, a perceived rise in corruption in government and business and declining confidence in public institutions.

For the first time since it was started in 2012, the report, which uses a variety of polling organisations, official figures and research methods, ranked the happiness of foreign-born immigrants in 117 countries.

Finland took top honours in that category too, giving the country a statistical double-gold status.

The foreign-born were least happy in Syria, which has been mired in civil war for seven years.

-With inputs from agencies