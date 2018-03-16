President visits Hiroshima

March 16, 2018   09:25 am

President Maithripala Sirisena paid floral tribute to the victims of atomic bomb attack in Hiroshima during the 2nd World War.On arrival, he was received by Mayor of Hiroshima.

The President also visited the Hiroshima Museum after paying his respects at the Hiroshima war memorial. On August 6, 1945, during World War II (1939-45), the world’s first atomic bomb dropped over the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The explosion wiped out 90 percent of the city and immediately killed 80,000 people; tens of thousands more died later as a result of radiation exposure.

The President also observed this historic site, where all the structural elements of the building remain in the same state as immediately after the bombing, and are well preserved.

