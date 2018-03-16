Names of members elected to local government bodies gazetted

The names of members elected to Local Government bodies at the recently concluded LG polls have been gazette, Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage said.

Meanwhile, election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said a total of 5,075 candidates have been elected to local government bodies at the recently concluded Local Government polls.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna led by former Minister Prof.G. L. Peiris and backed by Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa contesting under Pohottuwa symbol succeeded in winning a majority at the 2018 local government elections that went to poll on February 10.

Out of the results released, the SLPP claimed victories at 231 Local Government bodies.

The United National Party (UNP) led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe came in a distant second with control of 34 local government institutions.



The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) led by President Maithripala Sirisena managed to secure only 7 LG bodies.