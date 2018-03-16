Govt. surveyors to protest against foreign firm involvement
March 16, 2018 10:17 am
The Government Surveyors’ Association will stage a protest in front of Colombo- Fort Railway Station today (16).
Secretary of the Association, Basil De Silva alleged that the move to hand over the Department to a foreign firm has been met with disapproval by Survey Department employees, who see it as a threat to national security and wasteful expenditure.
De Silva said that the protest will be held demanding the President to abolish the decision.
Meanwhile, the Association engaged in a three-day token strike action from March 14 onwards.