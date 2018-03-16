Fire breaks out at Sirisara Uyana flats, Borella

A fire broke out at a residence in the fifth floor of Srisara Uyana flats, Borella last night (15).

One room of the house was completely burnt down by the fire, Ada Derana Correspondent reported.

However, nobody has been present at the resident at the time when the fire erupted, it is reported.

Several fire trucks of the Fire and Rescue Unit of Colombo Municipal Council were deployed to douse the fire.

The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained.