The news circulating on social media websites stating that Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization was part of the Sri Lankan delegation that accompanied the President on his state visit to Japan, is “totally fictitious and false,” the President’s Media Division said.

Issuing a statement to dispel the rumours, the PMD said that Ven. Gnanasara Thero has arrived in Japan on a personal visit before the commencement of the President’s tour to Japan, and the Thero participated in a meeting which was organized by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Japan to provide an opportunity for the Sri Lankan community in Japan to meet the President.

“The Thero also accompanied the Chief Incumbents of Buddhists Temples in Japan for this meeting with the President.”

The PMD stated that using few photographs taken during this meeting, a news report has been created and is being circulated that Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero was a member of the delegation of the President in his state visit to Japan.

This news report which is circulating on social media tools and websites is a totally false, the statement emphasized.