Navy ordered to produce Rear Admiral Ananda Guruge to CID

March 16, 2018   03:23 pm

By Manushi Silva

Fort Magistrate today (16) ordered Navy to produce Rear Admiral Ananda Guruge to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to record a statement.

Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered the Navy to produce Rear Admiral Ananda Guruge to the CID on March 23 following a request made by CID.

The naval officer is to provide a statement with regard to abduction and disappearance of eleven youths in Colombo in 2008.

However, the defendant had failed to appear before CID although he had been summoned before the CID on two occasions, the CID informed Court.

