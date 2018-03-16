Discussion between university non-academic staff and Finance Ministry

A discussion was held between University non-academic staff members and officials of the Finance Ministry today (16).

The University non-academic staff trade unions launched an indefinite strike from February (27) based on several demands.

Chairman of the University Trade Union Joint Committee, Edward Malwattage, said that the strike action will only be terminated if the officials provide acceptable solutions to their issues.

Meanwhile, the State University examinations scheduled to be held during the weekend were postponed until further notice due to the strike action by non-academic staff, University Grants Commission said.