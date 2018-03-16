Army troops begin clean up of communal riot-affected areas

Members of the Security Force Headquarters, Central have been entrusted with rebuilding and renovating all damaged properties in the recent communal riot-affected areas of Digana, Akurana, Galaha, Katugastota, Menikhinna, Ambetenna, Poojapitiya and a few other places in the Kandy district.

The personnel from the SFHQ-Central of the Sri Lanka Army formally commenced clean-up work on both sides of Kandy- Mahiyangana road this morning (16).

More than 250 Army personnel, including officers, commenced collecting and piling up of debris and other paraphernalia of damaged properties, burnt remnants, etc on the directions of Major General Nissanka Ranawana, General Officer Commanding, 11 Division.

After all assessments, Major General Rukmal Dias, Commander, SF-Cen earmarked damaged properties along the 5-km long road patch between Digana town and Kengalla, to begin with giving priority attention, the army media unit said.

President Maithripala Sirisena a few days ago directed the Secretary Defence Kapila Waidyaratne, Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne, Chief of Defence Staff and the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake to immediately undertake repairs to affected areas with the support of tri-service personnel when the former attended a meeting of religious and civil leaders in Kandy.

SFHQ-Cen troops in close coordination with several monks in the area and officials at the Kundasale Divisional Secretariat conducted those cleaning projects before repairs are started.