Showers to occur in most parts of the island

March 17, 2018   09:41 am

- Department of Meteorology

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most parts of the island except Eastern province and Jaffna district after 2.00 p.m., the Department of meteorology announced.

Light showers will occur in the Ampara and Hambantota districts in the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

