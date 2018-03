A Sri Lankan male was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle from the country Rs.1, 445,000 worth Wallapatta to Dubai early this morning, Customs officials said today.

The suspect aged 45, was identified as a 25-year-old a resident of Pannala.

He has been released on a penalty of Rs. 100,000/- and the goods have been forfeited.