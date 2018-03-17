T.B. Ekanayake signs no-confidence motion against PM

March 17, 2018   05:09 pm

By Manushi Silva

State Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms T.B. Ekanayake had signed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Ekanayake said that he signed the no-confidence motion while briefing media after a function held at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall

“The wrongdoings of the public representatives should be exposed hence I am supporting the no-confidence motion against the PM.” he said.

