T.B. Ekanayake signs no-confidence motion against PM

State Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms T.B. Ekanayake had signed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Ekanayake said that he signed the no-confidence motion while briefing media after a function held at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall

“The wrongdoings of the public representatives should be exposed hence I am supporting the no-confidence motion against the PM.” he said.