Bangladesh Cricket Board issues apology for events during Sri Lanka match

After Shakib Al Hasan and Nuril Islam were both fined 25 per cent of their match fee and each issued with one demerit point after events in Friday’s match against Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued a statement accepting that the conduct of their players overstepped the mark and conceding that both were rightfully penalised.

“The BCB regrets the unfortunate happenings during Friday’s Nidahas Trophy match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The Board accepts that conduct of the Bangladesh team in certain instances was unacceptable on a cricket field.

“We understand that the events may have transpired due to the importance of the match and the pressure that comes with it but feel that the expected level of professionalism was not exhibited by the team while dealing with a tense situation in the game. The Bangladesh team members have been reminded of their responsibility in upholding the spirit of cricket at all times.

“The BCB and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have a lasting bond which has a deep-rooted history of support and cooperation and the players of both sides continue to share an excellent relationship that gets stronger by the day.”

The incident involving Shakib happened in the final over of the Bangladesh innings when he came to the edge of the boundary and gestured at his batsmen to come off the field while remonstrating against an umpiring decision.

As regards Nurul, the reserve player argued and pointed a finger at Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera which led to unruly public behaviour after he was sent by the team on to the field of play to pass on a message to the two batsmen.

On Saturday morning, both Shakib and Nurul pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Bangladesh play India in the final of the competition on Sunday 18 March.

