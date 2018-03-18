President signs Gazette notification to lift state of emergency

March 18, 2018   10:10 am

By Manushi Silva

President Maithripala Sirisena returned to the island last night (17) and signed the Gazette notification to lift state of emergency with immediate effect, the President Media Division said.

The gazette lifting the State of Emergency was signed last night upon the return of President Sirisena from Japan.

The Gazette notification has been handed over to the Department Of Government Printing to be printed.

President Sirisena declared a ten-day State of Emergency on March 06 to redress the unsatisfactory security situation prevailing in certain parts of the country.

During this period the Police and Armed Forces were empowered to deal with criminal elements in society in order to restore normalcy.

