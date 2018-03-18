Sudarshani Fernandopulle to consider signing no-confidence motion against PM

March 18, 2018   10:36 am

By Manushi Silva

State Minister of City Planning and Water Supply Sudarshani Fernandopulle said that she will consider signing the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. 

Meanwhile, a number of cabinet ministers have also signed the no-confidence motion against the PM, political sources claim.

More than twenty Members of Parliament - all of them affiliated with the Joint Opposition (JO), signed the motion of no-confidence on March 16, which is being brought against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. 

Dinesh Gunawardena, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Chamal Rajapaksa, Wimal Weerawansa, Udaya Gammanpila, Dullas Alahapperuma, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Salinda Dissanayake, Rajith de Soysa, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Janaka Wakkumbura, Tharaka Balasuriya, Indika Anuruddha, Wimalaweera Dissanayake, Bandula Gunawardena, Niroshan Premaratne, D.V. Chanaka, Namal Rajapaksa, Prasanna Ranatunga, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Sisira Jayakody, Piyal Nishantha de Silva and Premalal Jayasekara are among the MPs who have signed the motion so far. 

