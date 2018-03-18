Sri Lanka to launch cannabis plantation in Anuradhapura , Polonnaruwa

The Health Ministry has decided to launch a cannabis plantation project in Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts.

Accordingly, the plantation project will commence in 1000 acres in a bid to export the drug to the US for medicinal use, Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said.

Currently, Ayurvedic practitioners obtain legal cannabis from the government as a windfall from seized illegal cannabis, which is often poor quality and old by the time it reaches them.

Cannabis was found in Sri Lanka in 17th century and was common in use an an Ayurvedic medicine.

In 1867, the British colonial government introduced the Opium and Bhang Ordinance, restricting the sale of cannabis to licensed dealers only. In 1897, the import of bhang or ganja was banned.

However, Marijuana for recreational and medical use is legal in the US states of Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Smoking and possessing the drug is illegal in Sri Lanka.