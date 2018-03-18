Hostel issues at Hardy Technical College solved

The administration of Hardy Advanced Technological Institute has agreed to provide prompt solutions to the residential issues of the students enrolled in full time courses at the institute.

Accordingly, hostel facilities will be provided to all students enrolled in the institute pursuing courses on a full-time basis, Director General of SLIATE Hilary E. Silva said.

The decision has been taken following the instructions given by Minister of Higher Education and Highways Kabir Hashim considering the views of both students and administration with regard to hostel issue.

Hardy Advanced Technological Institute, Ampara is governed by the Sri Lanka Institute of Advanced Technological Education (SLIATE), a statutory board under the purview of Ministry of Higher Education.