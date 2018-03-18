Vandalized Buddhist statue prompts police investigation

-

Ottawa police are investigating a report of vandalism at a temple after a Buddha statue was destroyed recently.

Police was called to the Hilda Jayewardenaramaya Buddhist Temple at 1481 Heron Rd. after two monks who live there reported the damage.

The head of the statue, which sits outside the building, appears to have been smashed apart.

Manoj De Silva, the temple’s treasurer, said the statue was installed about four months ago and cost approximately $8,000 to purchase and ship from Sri Lanka.

An iron bar believed to have been used to damage the statue was found nearby, according to De Silva.

-Agencies-