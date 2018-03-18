This is the heart-rending moment a prisoner who had been given a life sentence bid a farewell to his young daughter whom he met at his wife’s funeral.

The inmate; Sachithanandam Ananda Sudakaran has been arrested on 2008.

He was brought to Kilinochchi today (18) to take part in his wife’s funeral for a period of three hours amidst the severe security of police officials.

Sudakaran’s wife who was in poor health succumbed to her disease on March 15.

However, his little daughter who saw her father after a long time attempted to get into the prison bus when Sudakaran was returning back to prison bidding her farewell.